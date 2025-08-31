  • Menu
Godavari floods: Kalyana Katta, bathing ghats submerged

Khammam: The water level of the Godavari River near Bhadrachalam has been steadily rising due to heavy rainfall in the upper reaches and the release of floodwater from the Sri Ram Sagar Project. As of Saturday, the water level had reached 47.6 ft, submerging low-lying areas like the Kalyana Katta and bathing ghats.

Officials have expressed concern that the water level could rise further, potentially affecting more areas of Bhadrachalam. Authorities have warned the public to stay alert and take necessary precautions. While the water levels momentarily stabilized, the situation remains volatile, and there are predictions of additional increases in the coming hours. Relief camps have been set up, and emergency teams are on standby to assist those affected. Residents are advised to follow government instructions and evacuate if necessary.

