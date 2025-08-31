Godavari Water Level Rises in Bhadrachalam, But Signs of Receding Seen Upstream

Bhadrachalam: The water level of the Godavari River at Bhadrachalam reached 48 feet at 9:00 AM today, crossing the second warning level, according to local officials. The river continues to flow with strong currents, prompting authorities to maintain high alert in the region.

However, there is some relief in sight. At Peruru, an upstream location of the Godavari, the water level has receded by two feet, indicating a potential decrease in inflow toward Bhadrachalam in the coming hours. Officials believe that the peak flood situation may have passed, and the water levels at Bhadrachalam could also begin to fall gradually.

“While the river is still flowing above the second danger mark, we are observing a positive trend upstream. If this continues, we expect the water levels to decline over the next day or so,” said an irrigation department official.

Authorities have urged residents in low-lying areas to remain cautious and follow safety instructions, even as the situation shows signs of improvement. Rescue and relief teams remain on standby as a precautionary measure.

Citizens are advised not to venture near the riverbanks and to stay informed through official updates.

The district administration continues to monitor the situation closely and will issue further advisories as needed.