Live
Just In
Golla Babu takes oath as chairman
P Chandrashekar Reddy (Golla Babu) took oath as the chairman at the Kottakota municipal centre on Sunday.
Wanaparthy: P Chandrashekar Reddy (Golla Babu) took oath as the chairman at the Kottakota municipal centre on Sunday. State Planning Board vice-chairman G Chinna Reddy, Devarakadra MLA G Madhusudhan Reddy and Wanaparthy MLA Tudi Megha Reddy extended their congratulations.
During the subsequent meeting, MLA GMR stated that hard work would lead to posts in the party. He acknowledged Golla Babu for serving the party for the last 40 years without abandoning it during tough times and said the party honoured him with a position for his dedication.
Dr Chinna Reddy mentioned that the people’s government is fulfilling the promises made to the public. He noted that the previous government had plunged the State into debt by accruing 7 lakh crores; the government is working to rectify the destruction caused by the previous administration.
He stated that the government has already started rice procurement centres to facilitate farmers before the harvesting season begins and announced a bonus of Rs.500 for fine rice this season. While the government is working for public welfare, he pointed out that BRS leaders are making baseless allegations against the government; people will give them a fitting reply.