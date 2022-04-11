Governor calls for vax to all children

Bhadrachalam: Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan on Monday said she felt very happy to attend 'Maha Pattabhishekam' at Bhadrachalam. Speaking to media persons after the coronation programme at Mithila Stadium, she said she prayed to God that the Covid pandemic should end soon in the country and the world once and for all.

Dr Soundararajan appealed to the public to receive Covid vaccines and urged that all ensure that children get the vaccine without fail. She observed that it was the successful vaccination that brought down the Covid intensity and enabled normalcy so that a large number of people could attend the celestial events at Bhadradri.