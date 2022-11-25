Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan to launch Mindscapes, a coffee table book

Hyderabad: Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan will be launching 'Mindscapes', a coffee table book on art by children with special needs. The book contains art works, essays and poems by special children from all over the world and could probably be the only book in the world that explores heartfelt stories of special children expressed in myriad ways by themselves.

It is brought out by Margika Foundation, a Hyderabad and US-based NGO, founded by Neena Rao, a Maharashtrian and mother of a boy with Aspergers (a developmental disorder affecting the ability to effectively socialize and communicate).

Dalai Lama wrote a foreword to the book that celebrates the insights and artistic skills and heartfelt stories of such children. Dr Shashi Tharoor, Aamir Khan and several other highly accomplished and distinguished personnel have given their testimonies to the book. The 250 page hardbound book printed at Pragati Press in Hyderabad features a treasure of art pieces and other talents by children with special needs.