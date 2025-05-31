Govt aims to make poor house owners: Bojju Patel

Khanapur: The State government is implementing the Indiramma Indla scheme with great ambition to fulfill the dreams of the poor to own their own homes, said MLA Vedma Bojju Patel. The MLA handed over the sanction documents to Indiramma Indla beneficiaries and performed the groundwork for the construction of houses in Ginnera village of Indravelli mandal and Hirapur (J) village of Utnoor mandal on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, the MLA said that the welfare of the poor is the aim of the state government. He made it clear that Indiramma houses will be provided to every deserving poor person. He said that the development of villages is possible only with the Congress party. He said that the state government is working for the people of the lower classes.

He said that the welfare schemes being implemented by the state government should be taken advantage of. Officials, Congress party leaders and others participated in this programme.