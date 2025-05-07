Live
Govt constitutes ‘Officers committee’ to resolve employee grievances
Hyderabad: The State government on Tuesday constituted a three member ‘Officers Committee’ to hold discussions with Employees Associations, on pending issues pertaining to employees welfare. With Navin Mittal the principal secretary (Revenue) as its chairperson, the committee has DS Lokesh Kumar, secretary (PR&RD dept) and D Krishna Bhaskar, special secretary and CMD, TGTRANSCO, as its members.
In the Government Order issued on Tuesday, the State government reiterated the crucial role of employees at all levels in implementing government programmes. The terms of reference include to hold consultations with recognised employees associations and other stakeholders groups on matters related to welfare measures, and grievances; to identify, categorise and examine the pending issues flagged by the Associations, and other stakeholders; to submit a consolidated report with specific and viable recommendations to the Government.