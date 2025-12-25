Govt empowers rural women with dedicated SHG hubs

Hyderabad: The state government has taken a significant step towards the economic and social empowerment of rural women. On Wednesday, the Panchayat Raj and Rural Development department issued orders for the construction of Self-Help Group (SHG) Federation buildings in every village.

Each building will be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 10 lakh, serving as a permanent venue for federations and self-help groups to operate. The sanctioned design specifies a 552-square-foot structure to be built on a 200-square-yard plot.

Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Seethakka described the decision as a historic milestone in strengthening women's groups at the grassroots level. "Rural women should not be limited to SHG participation alone; they must evolve into centres of self-employment and decision-making," she stated.

Seethakka clarified that the Congress government aims to provide women with respect, security, and self-confidence through these dedicated spaces. The project is set to be implemented in a phased manner across all villages in the state.