Govt fully equipped for record rabi paddy procurement: Uttam

Nizamabad / Hyderabad: Irrigation and Civil Supplies Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Monday asserted that the Telangana government was fully equipped for the paddy procurement of Rabi season.

Addressing the ‘Telangana Rythu Mahotsavam’ in Nizamabad, he said that every procurement centre is equipped to handle large volumes. Paddy procurement is being conducted in a transparent and accountable manner. He informed that 8,329 procurement centres had been proposed, and some districts like Nizamabad, Kamareddy, and Suryapet had achieved 100 per cent operational status. Storage capacity across Telangana stood at 64.65 LMTs, with 25 LMTs currently vacant. Additional storage was also available with rice mills and could be supplemented through Agricultural Market Committees, the State Warehousing Corporation, and private godowns, he emphasised.

The Minister said that Agriculture Extension Officers (AEOs) and other manpower had been trained to identify grain quality as per notified standards. Separate classification mechanisms and a three-tier appeal process were in place to resolve any disputes between farmers and officials. He also highlighted the government’s innovative use of weather forecast alerts and mobile dryers to protect paddy from unseasonal rains, and advised farmers to pre-dry and clean their produce before bringing it to the centres.