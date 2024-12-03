Govt sanctions Rs 26 cr for Nursing College in Bhupalpally: MLA Gandra Satyanarayana Rao

Bhupalpally: MLA Gandra Satyanarayana Rao announced that the government has sanctioned Rs 26 crore for the construction of a Nursing College on a spacious 5-acre land.

On Monday, during a virtual inauguration ceremony of medical colleges by the Chief Minister from Hyderabad, District Collector Rahul Sharma and the MLA participated by lighting the ceremonial lamp.

The MLA mentioned that the Nursing College will be constructed on the 5 acres at survey number 135 and conveyed his best wishes to the students. He assured that the construction would be completed within a year, providing the building in full operational condition. He emphasized the need for a special electric bus for medical college students.

He mentioned that Rs 2 crore has been arranged for the construction for the medical college building, and the remaining funds would be sanctioned soon to expedite the construction work. He promised to provide necessary rooms and a library for the students. The building construction worth Rs 150 crore would be expedited and made available with all facilities within 18 months, ensuring no inconvenience to the students. He emphasized providing facilities better than parents, ensuring the students can study well and serve the district and state’s medical needs in the future.

He assured to take full measures to fill vacancies in the medical department. The District Collector Rahul Sharma mentioned that admissions have been granted to 45 candidates in the Nursing College. Out of the 60 allocated seats, 45 students have already joined. He assured that all necessary facilities would be provided to the students and extended his best wishes to the new nursing students.

Additionally, a clinic for the third gender was inaugurated, with plans to provide medical treatment every Tuesday for them.

Additional Collectors Ashok Kumar and Vijayalakshmi, District Public Relations Officer Srinivas, Medical College Principal Rajender Prasad, Welfare Officer Chinnaiah, Health Officer Dr. Madhusudan, and Hospital Supervisor Dr. Naveen were present at the event.