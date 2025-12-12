Govt to credit Rs 588 cr to maize farmers’ accounts

Hyderabad: Agriculture Minister Thummala Nageswara Rao instructed officials on Thursday to make all necessary arrangements to begin crediting the payment for maize purchases directly into farmers’ accounts starting tomorrow.

He confirmed that a total of 55,904 farmers will benefit from this decision. The Minister stated that despite the lack of cooperation from the Central Government, the state government undertook the crop procurement with the resolve to prevent maize farmers in the state from incurring losses.

He revealed that 2.45 lakh metric tons of maize have been procured from farmers so far. The Minister announced that Rs 588 crore for the procured grain will be credited to the farmers’ bank accounts starting tomorrow.

He emphasised that even without the Central Government’s support, it remains the state government’s duty to support the farmers, and ensuring they do not suffer any losses is their top priority.