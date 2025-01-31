Grand Arrangements Underway for Jamulamma Brahmotsavam: Collector Santosh

Gadwal: District Collector B.M. Santosh has directed officials to ensure that Jamulamma Brahmotsavam is conducted in a grand and well-organized manner.

A preparatory meeting was held on Friday at the Collector's Conference Hall with officials from various departments to discuss arrangements for the Brahmotsavam, scheduled to take place from February 4 to 12. Addressing the meeting, the Collector emphasized the need for meticulous planning to handle the large number of devotees expected, particularly on Tuesdays and Fridays.

He instructed officials to ensure proper security measures, seamless protocol arrangements, and essential facilities for devotees. The Executive Officer (EO) was specifically directed to maintain cleanliness in the temple premises and manage queue lines efficiently. The Tahsildar was asked to create a WhatsApp group for better coordination among departments.

The Municipal Commissioner was tasked with ensuring sanitation, drinking water supply, and toilet facilities, as well as setting up a special bus shelter with assistance from public health engineers. Additionally, he was instructed to raise awareness among shopkeepers about reducing plastic usage.

The police department was directed to establish tight security measures, manage traffic, and arrange parking facilities to prevent any untoward incidents. The Medical and Health Department was instructed to set up emergency services and medical camps at the festival venue.

To accommodate the high influx of devotees, the RTC department was asked to run additional buses between Gadwal and Erravalli, set up a special bus shelter, and strictly prohibit roadside parking. The Excise Department was ordered to set up barricades and impose route diversions to prevent any disturbances caused by nearby wine shops.

Other crucial arrangements include ensuring uninterrupted electricity supply and deploying rescue swimmers at water bodies to prevent accidents. The Collector emphasized that all departments must work in coordination to ensure the smooth and successful execution of the Brahmotsavam celebrations.

Prominent attendees at the meeting included Additional Collector Lakshmi Narayana, RDO Srinivasa Rao, EO Purender, Gadwal Tahsildar Mallikarjun, Municipal Commissioner Dasharath, Excise Officer Veeresh Lingam, CI Srinu, along with officials from various departments and police personnel.