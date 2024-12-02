Group 2 and RRB JE on Same Day: Candidates to Approach High Court

Candidates seeking the postponement of the Group-2 exams, due to a clash with the RRB exams, are preparing to take legal action.

A petition will be filed in the High Court on Monday, requesting the postponement of the Group-2 exams, as their concerns have not been addressed by the government.

The Railway Department is filling 7,951 Junior Engineer (JE) positions, for which candidates with B.Tech and degree qualifications are eligible.

Many of these B.Tech-qualified candidates also applied for Group-2 exams, and a few candidates are set to appear for both the Group-2 and RRB exams.

The Group-2 exams are scheduled for the 15th and 16th, while the RRB Junior Engineer (JE) exam is set for the 16th.

With both exams taking place on the same day, candidates are urging the government to postpone the Group-2 exams.

A petition was recently submitted to the TGPSC Chairman, but with exam arrangements already in progress, the candidates have come together to form a WhatsApp group and will file a petition in the High Court on Monday.

As said by R. Jyoti, the petitioner, the candidates requested that the government not be stubborn and subject them to injustice.

They pointed out that the RRB Junior Engineer notification was released after many years, and the Group-2 notification came after eight years.

The petitioner further said that both exams are important, and the candidates are deeply concerned about the scheduling conflict. Despite their repeated requests for a postponement, they feel that their concerns have been ignored, leaving them with no choice but to approach the High Court.