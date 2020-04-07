Grow Your Own Greens, Veggies: A good time to hone your green thumb

Hyderabad: A little time spent with plants goes a long way to keep you active and grounded during this isolation period. Lockdown period is also a very good time as whole family can get together and take up terrace gardening.

Pinnaka Padma, who resides at Deepti Sri Nagar Colony, Madinaguda, and her husband Srinivas are growing organic fruits, vegetables and several types of flowers in her 850 square feet terrace garden. She has her own YouTube channel 'Patnam Lo Palleturu'.

Speaking to The Hans India, Padma said, "We have always loved growing these organic fruits and vegetables. During this lockdown, we do not have to go out to get fruits and vegetables.

The air quality has improved tremendously and that is showing results on my plants. Even without manure, flowers are blooming." K Madhulata, a resident of Keshava Nagar Colony, Secunderabad, has been doing backyard gardening for the last six years.

"We have different types of fruits and vegetables in our backyard garden. My neighbours and friends always search for organic fruits and veggies but it is hard to find a good seller, as I have been into gardening for a while they take fruits and veggies from me at free of cost."

Kalpana Sastry who resides in Shivrampally, who is former Director of National Academy of Agricultural Research Management (NAARM) and a professor at Tata Institute of Social Science (TISS), has been into terrace gardening for the last three years.

She says, "I started terrace gardening as a hobby for the past two years in a week we get enough leafy and fresh vegetables. An advantage of this is you get pleasure of harvesting and all the family gets involved."

Krishna Reddy, a co-founder of city-based start-up, Home Crop, said, "We have been receiving several feedbacks from our clients that they see most value of the kitchen gardens during the lockdown period.

I believe that the urban gardeners are utilising the lockdown period to the fullest to make their gardens lusher."