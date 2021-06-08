Gudur Narayana Reddy donates second phase of oxygen concentrator in Valigonda

Valigonda : BJP State senior leader Gudur Narayana Reddy said people should take advantage of oxygen concentrators to save their lives during the Covid pandemic crisis.

BJP senior leaders on Tuesday donated oxygen concentrator that can produce 7 litres per minute with the help of Atuluri Uma (USA), daughter of Gudur Narayana Reddy's friend, at Valigonda Mandal center as part of the Seva -hi -Sanghatan programme on the occasion of Narendra Modi's completion of seven years as Prime Minister.

This is the second time oxygen concentrator was donated in the first phase held in constituency headquarters In this programme handed over to Sudarshan through Gudur Narayana Reddy.

The BJP zonal cell said that anyone with coronary heart disease should contact them if they need any use of these oxygen concentrators.

The event was attended by Valigonda sarpanch, BJP senior leaders Mysolla Mathyagiri, Gokikar Bansilal, Gattu Raju, Appishetti Santosh, Dogiparthi Santosh ward member, Mysolla Matsyagiri, Bungamatla Mahesh, Barla Mallesh, Kanatala Ashok Reddy, Medari Naresh and other key leaders.