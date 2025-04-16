Gujarat bureaucrat heaps praises on reforms in TG Civil Supplies dept

Hyderabad: A delegation from Gujarat government praised Telangana for implementing fine rice distribution for the poorer sections and leveraging technology in the rice distribution without any irregularities.

Ramesh Chandra Meena, Principal Secretary of the Gujarat Civil Supplies department, stated that the reforms brought in by the Telangana government in the Civil Supplies department have yielded remarkable results and are commendable. He mentioned that above all, the introduction of the e-POS (Electronic Point of Sale) system in the Public Distribution System has been instrumental in rectifying flaws in the system.

The official visited Telangana on Tuesday to study the reforms implemented by the State government over the past year in the Civil Supplies department. On the occasion, he visited the public food distribution centers in Panjagutta and AG Colony, accompanied by Telangana’s Principal Secretary of Civil Supplies Department, D S Chauhan. He also noted the increasing national and international demand for Telangana rice, and praised the State government’s recent agreement to export rice to the Philippines as a commendable step.

The Gujarat officer appreciated the provision of a bonus of Rs 500 per quintal for the purchase of fine rice and the Rs 500 subsidy for eligible LPG beneficiaries under the Mahalakshmi Scheme.