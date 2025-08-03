Gurukulam school principal suspended for negligence

Wanaparthy: Citing negligence in duty, District Collector Adarsh Surabhi suspended P Anand Babu, Principal of the Minority Gurukulam Boys School in Wanaparthy.

Recent incidents have indicated that some staff members in the Minority Gurukulam schools of the district have been negligent. In July, District Minority Welfare Officer Abjaluddin inspected the Wanaparthy Minority Gurukulam Boys School after learning about certain issues. During the visit, he instructed Principal P Anand Babu to repair the toilets. However, the Principal disregarded the officer’s orders and failed to take any steps to carry out the necessary repairs.

The MPDO, who has been appointed as the special officer for Gurukulam schools, also visited the school and recommended that urgent measures be taken to improve basic facilities. Despite these directions, the Principal did not act, leading the District Minority Welfare Officer to escalate the matter to the Collector.

As the Principal failed to comply with orders from higher authorities and continued to neglect his duties, the Collector issued suspension orders. Based on these orders, the concerned officer was suspended on Saturday, as confirmed by the District Minority Welfare Officer.