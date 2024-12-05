Hans News Service Bhadrachalam ITDA Proje

Bhadrachalam: ITDA Project Officer B Rahul emphasised the need for effective teaching methods to strengthen the foundational education of students studying in tribal welfare department ashram schools and GPS schools.

On Wednesday, he inaugurated a one-day training programme on Udeepakam Workbooks for APS and GPS schools in English medium at the B.Ed. College in Bhadrachalam. He informed that the Telangana government introduced English medium in ashram schools to enhance the basic competencies of students and designed the Udeepakam Workbooks accordingly.

The programme aims to ensure that primary school students in grades 3, 4, and 5 master essential skills such as multiplication and division. Teachers were instructed to dedicate at least four hours daily to teaching these concepts and to arrange special classes if necessary. He urged educators to identify underperforming students and pair them with high-performing peers to encourage collaborative learning.

B. Rahul warned that any negligence in teaching these workbooks would result in strict action against the teachersconcerned. He directed teachers to complete the 60-day action plan effectively, ensuring that students develop robust foundational skills. For high school students, a 100-day plan has been designed to help them achieve excellent marks in their 10th-grade exams.

The program was attended by Tribal Welfare DDs Manemma and Vijayalakshmi, B.Ed. College Principal Veerunayak, ACMOs Ramanaiah and Sriramulu, and others.