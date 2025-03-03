Harish Rao Challenges Revanth Reddy Over SLBC Tunnel Works

Hyderabad: Senior BRS leader and MLA Harish Rao has issued a strong challenge to Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy regarding the SLBC (Srisailam Left Bank Canal) tunnel project. Speaking to the media, Harish Rao asserted that if the Congress government could prove that tunnel works had progressed during the BRS tenure, he would resign from his MLA post. However, he questioned whether Revanth Reddy would step down as Chief Minister if the claim was proven false.

Harish Rao criticised Revanth Reddy, stating that he lacked sincerity regarding the SLBC project. He pointed out that even after ten days, the authorities had failed to locate those missing in the recent tunnel incident. He expressed concerns over the inefficiency in handling the situation and emphasised that all relevant issues would be thoroughly discussed in the upcoming Assembly sessions.

The SLBC tunnel has been a contentious issue, with political leaders trading accusations over delays and lack of progress. Harish Rao’s latest remarks have intensified the political debate, putting the Congress government under pressure to respond.