Harish Rao Condemns Attacks on BRS Workers in Siddipet

Former minister and MLA Harish Rao has fiercely condemned the late-night incident in Siddipet, where he alleged that Congress supporters attacked the official residence of the local MLA. Rao expressed his outrage over the incident that occurred on Friday night, labeling the attack on government property as "atrocious."

Harish Rao alleged that goons vandalized the locks at the Siddipet MLA's residence, an act he condemned strongly, emphasizing the alarming implications for public safety. "If an MLA's residence can be targeted so brazenly, what does that mean for the average citizen?" he questioned.





Congress goons attack on the Siddipet MLA’s official residence at midnight is an alarming display of lawlessness. Breaking locks and vandalizing property in such manner is not only undemocratic but also raises serious concerns.



The police, rather than intervening to prevent this… pic.twitter.com/uvSABsumQu — Harish Rao Thanneeru (@BRSHarish) August 17, 2024





Rao did not spare the police, accusing them of failing to protect against the assault and instead siding with the attackers. “The presence of police during this destruction and the intimidation of citizens only highlights the nature of Congress's rule,” he remarked.

In the wake of the incident, Harish Rao urged the State Director General of Police (DGP) to respond promptly and take necessary action against those involved.