Harish Rao Criticizes CM Revanth Reddy, Calls His Governance Inconsistent

Hyderabad: Telangana MLA T. Harish Rao criticized Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, accusing him of making inconsistent statements and failing to deliver on key promises during his first year in office. Harish Rao alleged that the Chief Minister’s governance has been marked by broken commitments and shifting narratives.

“Revanth Reddy has mastered the art of changing his words, earning a Ph.D. in it,” Harish Rao remarked. He accused the CM of halting the Rythu Bandhu scheme, which provides financial aid to farmers, during the election period and shifting the blame onto others.

“Even during the challenging COVID-19 times, we ensured the continuation of Rythu Bandhu. However, under Revanth Reddy’s leadership, farmers have been left in the lurch,” Harish Rao claimed.

Additionally, he criticized the government for failing to distribute Bathukamma sarees, a Telangana tradition cherished by women. “This negligence shows how disconnected the government has become from the people and their cultural sentiments,” he added.