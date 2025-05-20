Harish slams Revanth’s Nallamala Declaration

Hyderabad: BRS senior leader T Harish Rao on Monday came down heavily on Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for turning declarations into mere political spectacles devoid of commitment and credibility.

The BRS leader said, “Farmer Declaration was shelved, BC Declaration vanished into thin air, and now the Nallamala Declaration has taken the stage. What remains common is loud declarations, but no dedication to implement them. Grand on the surface, hollow at the core – these declarations are turning into deceptive distractions.”

Harish Rao questioned the intent behind the Nallamala Declaration, especially when the same government arrested innocent Chenchu tribal youth who came to meet the Chief Minister. “Revanth Reddy, who claims to be a child of Nallamala, has exposed his authoritarian attitude by arresting those very children of the forest. Is it governance to arrest and detain tribal leaders in advance and then announce declarations in their name?” he asked. He criticised the CM’s speech as being full of aggression and self-praise but lacking substance and context. “What people heard once again was his trademark hollow rhetoric – nothing new, nothing relevant,” he said.