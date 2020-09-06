Harish’s fans perform homam for his recovery

Nagarkurnool: Fans and followers of Finance Minister T Harish Rao have performed homam at Urkondapet Anjaneya Swamy Temple in Urkonda mandal on Sunday.



Soon after the news Harish Rao infected with coronavirus, his followers and fans across Nagarkurnool district expressed concern and offered prayers for his speedy recovery.

Taking part in the homam, Osmania University Joint Action Committee Chairman Karate Raju said among all the politicians Harish Rao is a unique leader, who is not just hard working, but achieves what he wants. With his kind heart and political acumen, he earned the hearts of the people. Stating that is unfortunate that our beloved leader

T Harish Rao was contracted with coronavirus, he said that they have performed homam

and offered prayers to Lord Anjaneya Swamy seeking Harish's speedy recovery.