Haritha Haram: Officials told to make action plan for growing plants in nurseries

Mahbubnagar: District Collector S Venkat Rao, directed the officials concerned to develop a detailed action plan to grow different kinds of plants in nurseries.

While taking part in a teleconference with officials of various departments at the district collectorate to review various development activities being taken up and implemented by the district administration on Monday, the district Collector instructed the officials that as part of preparedness for the next Haritha Haaram programme, they must grow plants in nurseries in a systematic and time-bound manner so that the set targets of plantation can be met successfully.

As part of Haritha Haram programme the Collector instructed to the officials that only those plants that are needed by the people and more in demand should be grown in the nurseries. He stressed that more people are preferring flowering plants and fruit plants.

Accordingly, the officials have been directed to develop those plants. For this, the officials have been asked to design an action plan so that filling of soil bags, seeding and other related works are completed by end of this month in all nurseries. "As part of preparedness for Haritha Haram for next season, directions have been issued to complete soil filling by December 15, and seeding must be completed by end of December 31. Only then we can get good sized plants by the time the season for Harithahaaram plantation begins next season," said the collector.

Officials have been given instructions to grow at least 10 lakh Tulsi plants and tuber plants (drum sticks) in the nurseries for next year Haritha Haram programme.

Reviewing the employment guarantee scheme in the district, the collector suggested the concerned department officials to take up the works related to increasing the water retention capacity and increasing the underground water.

Referring to the paddy and other grain procurement progarmme being taken up, the collector expressed satisfaction and asked the officials to continue the same pace until the entire grain is procured from each and every farmer in the district.

Additional Collector of local bodies Tejas Nandalal Power, DRDO Yadaiah, DFO Satyanarayana, Hanwada, Nawab Peta Tehsildars Bakka Srinivasulu, Rajender Reddy and others participated in this teleconference.