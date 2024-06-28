Health Min directs DMHOs to inspect private hospitals

Hyderabad : The Telangana Medical and Health Minister Damodar Rajanarsimha on Thursday asked the DMHOs to cancel the license of the private hospitals which do not comply with the government regulations.

The Minister had a review meeting with DMHOs of all districts on Thursday. The Minister said that the DMHOs should be accountable to the people. Public health was being strengthened and the DMHOs have been directed to carry out extensive inspections in private hospitals. “Our government’s aim is to provide better healthcare to the poor on a priority basis,” said Damodar Rajanarsimha, directing the DMHOs on how to coordinate the programs of medical health services offered by the government.

The Health Minister further said that the DMHOs had a major responsibility in providing the medical health services provided by the government to the people. The Minister directed DMHOs to focus on geographical connectivity between District, Area and PHCs. He said, at every 30 km distance there should be a government health centre. The license of private hospitals that do not comply with government regulations should be cancelled, he said.

The Minister asked the DMHOs to come with complete information to the next meeting. Everyone should work with the aim of providing better quality healthcare to the poor. Attendance of government doctors in hospitals must be maintained. The DMHOs are responsible for implementing the Clinical Establishment Act as districts. There should be no shortage of staff in government hospitals. Priority should be given to infrastructure development. Steps should be taken to improve the sanitation system, he said.

The minister directed the officials to take preventive measures to prevent the spread of seasonal diseases. Better diet should be given to the patients. DMHOs should continuously monitor doctors to ensure that doctors are punctual and provide better medical services. The minister directed the officials to make efforts to provide additional services in Arogya Mandirs. He also wanted the DMHOs to improve their performance.