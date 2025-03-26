Heated exchange in Telangana Assembly between Harish Rao and Ministers

Hyderabad: The Telangana Assembly witnessed a heated debate on Wednesday as Finance Minister T. Harish Rao engaged in a verbal confrontation with fellow ministers over a contentious issue. The discussion intensified when Harish Rao pointed out that Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy had spoken in the House on a matter currently under judicial consideration.

Harish Rao accused the Chief Minister of violating established norms by addressing a subject that falls within the court’s jurisdiction. He argued that such an act was a breach of parliamentary rules, further criticising Revanth Reddy for allegedly disregarding legislative protocols.

However, his remarks drew strong reactions from Minister for Legislative Affairs D. Sridhar Babu and Education Minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, who condemned Harish Rao’s statements. They defended the Chief Minister, asserting that Revanth Reddy had not violated any rules and that the allegations were baseless.

The Assembly session saw intense exchanges between the ministers, with both sides refusing to back down. The debate highlighted the growing political tensions within the Telangana government, setting the stage for further confrontations in the coming days.