Heavy rains disrupt transport in Alampur constituency

Alampur: Over nighth eavy rains in the Alampur constituency brought life to a standstill in several areas, as overflowing streams and rivulets cut off vital transport links. The downpour, which began late last night, caused sudden flooding in low-lying areas, disrupting both road and rail connectivity.

The Manavapadu and Amaravati major streams, swollen with rainwater, overflowed their banks, leading to a complete halt in movement between two nearby villages.

Locals reported that water levels rose rapidly, making it unsafe for vehicles and pedestrians to cross.

In Manavapadu, the railway under bridge became inundated with rainwater, blocking passage for vehicles and creating a traffic bottleneck in the area. Commuters were forced to wait for hours or take long detours to reach their destinations.

Adding to the woes, on the Kurnool–Raichur main road, a stream near Julakal village was flowing with intense force, posing a serious risk to travelers. Authorities have advised the public to avoid attempting to cross overflowing water bodies and to remain cautious until the water levels recede. Local residents expressed concern over the recurring flood-like situation during heavy rains, urging the administration to take preventive measures.

Officials are closely monitoring the situation and are expected to deploy emergency teams if the rains persist.

The district remains on high alert, with weather forecasts indicating the possibility of more rainfall in the coming hours.