Heavy rains in Warangal disrupts normal life with severe flooding

Heavy rains across the combined Warangal district have caused significant disruption, leading to the overflow of ravines and halting traffic in multiple areas.

On Friday night, intense rainfall in Nallabelli mandal resulted in ravines overflowing onto roadways, causing traffic standstill in various locations. Similarly, in Venkatapuram mandal of Mulugu district, dangerously high ravine waters are creating hazardous conditions.

In addition, the overflowing of Mallapuram, Seetharampuram, and Kalipaka ravines has caused traffic delays. The situation is particularly severe on the Peddavagu river between Pegadapalli and Keshapur villages in the Mahamuttharam mandal of Jayashankar Bhupalpally district, where the river is reported to be flowing violently. This has resulted in the complete blockage of the Kataram-Medaram road and traffic has been halted in 16 villages within the mandal, including Medaram.

Local authorities are urging residents to exercise caution and stay updated on the situation as emergency services assess the impact of the heavy rains.