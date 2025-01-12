Heavy Traffic on Hyderabad-Vijayawada Highway Ahead of Sankranti

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad-Vijayawada highway witnessed heavy vehicular traffic as people began traveling to their hometowns to celebrate the Sankranti festival. The rush was particularly noticeable near the NTR district’s Nandigama Y Junction, where a massive traffic jam was reported.

With a significant number of vehicles heading toward various destinations, the congestion caused delays for travelers. Authorities expect the traffic to persist until evening as the holiday season peaks with festival-related travel.

Motorists are advised to plan their journeys accordingly and stay updated on traffic conditions to avoid further inconvenience.