Heavy Traffic on Hyderabad-Vijayawada Highway Post Sankranti

Highlights
The Hyderabad-Vijayawada highway witnessed heavy traffic on Tuesday as city residents began their return journey after celebrating the Sankranti festival.
Yadadri: The Hyderabad-Vijayawada highway witnessed heavy traffic on Tuesday as city residents began their return journey after celebrating the Sankranti festival.
A significant rush of vehicles was observed near the Pantangi toll plaza, causing long delays for commuters. Families traveling back to Hyderabad reported spending extended hours on the highway due to the congestion.
Traffic authorities are working to manage the situation by deploying additional personnel at key points and ensuring the smooth flow of vehicles. Commuters are advised to plan their travel accordingly to avoid peak hours.
