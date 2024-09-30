High Court Questions Demolition of HYDRA Building

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court expressed serious concerns over the demolition of a building related to the HYDRA case, which is still pending before the court. Commissioner AV Ranganath appeared virtually before the court to address the matter.

The court took a stern stance regarding the demolition carried out by the authorities, particularly questioning the actions of the Ameenpur Tehsildar. Dissatisfied with the explanation provided by the Tehsildar, the presiding judge questioned how demolitions were conducted on a Sunday.

The court also criticized the officials for demolishing the building within 40 hours, despite issuing a 48-hour notice. The High Court demanded further clarification on the matter, showing its displeasure over the timeline of events.