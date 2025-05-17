Historic Saraswati Pushkarams, an adventure for tourists and devotees

Temples galore:

The presence of Jagannath Swamy temple in Chennur town is another specialty. In addition, the oldest Shiva temple in Chennur town along with the idol of Annapurna Devi enshrined in this temple are jewels for devotees

Karimnagar: The Saraswati River Pushkarams began on May 15 marking a significant spiritual and cultural milestone. Held at the Triveni Sangam Kshetra in Kaleshwaram, the event has attracted pilgrims from various parts of the country. While the event has marked a significance for devotees seeing as it is being held for the first time from the formation of Telangana, it also offers an opportunity for historical and spiritual tourism, especially if one plans. Triveni Sangam, where three rivers—Godavari, Pranahita, and Saraswati—converge, is a sacred site of immense religious importance. Devotees visiting the Pushkarams can explore the surrounding regions rich in history, culture, and natural beauty.

The Sangam area is considered a Trilinga Kshetra and Tri Deiva Kshetra; these regions are associated with Lord Shiva, Lord Vishnu, and Lord Brahma.

The river basins near the Sangam, including the picturesque village of Sironcha in Maharashtra, offer a captivating landscape. Tribal cultures and languages of the region add to its charm.

Uniquely, the Godavari River here flows northward rather than eastward, making this stretch known as the ‘northern channel.’ This geographical feature enhances the region’s distinctiveness.

On the other hand, the world knows the Jagannath Swamy temple that was built in Puri, Odisha. But the presence of the Jagannath Swamy temple in Chennur town is another specialty. In addition, the oldest Shiva temple in Chennur town, which has a history of centuries, is also there. There are also Rakasigullu on the banks of the river on the outskirts of Vemanapalli near Chennur.

In 1890, the British rulers continued to administer from here as the Upper Godavari District. The then British authorities built it with mirrors at that time, and the people of this area called it the Glass Bungalow.

This rest house, which is currently under the supervision of Maharashtra PWD (PWD), was built by the then British Collector Glassford.

Sironcha also boasts the ancient Vithaleshwara Temple and the Vadidem Fossil Park. Fossils of herbivorous dinosaurs like the sauropod, along with tree fossils dating back millions of years, were discovered here.

The Forest Department developed the park as part of the Kaleshwaram project.

The oldest Amareswara temple is also located in Ambatpalli, where the construction of the Medigadda barrage took place. The Panavatta in this temple, which was worshipped during the Kakatiya period, has a special feature.

Also, the idol of Annapurna Devi enshrined in this temple is a jewel for devotees. This very ancient temple is still worshipped today. Sri Mandaragiri Venkateswara Swamy Temple is also located 2.5 km away from the Mahadevapura mandal centre.

Another special feature is that the idol of Venkateswara Swamy enshrined in this temple is a self-contained idol.