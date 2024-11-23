HMWSSB ED inspects Khajakunta STP

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) executive director Mayank Mittal inspected the Khajakunta Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) at Kukatpally.

This STP is being constructed by HWSSB as part of the STP project; it’s being constructed in Package 3, and its capacity is estimated at 20 MLDs.

Mayank Mittal said that the works in the final stage of construction should be expedited. It is suggested that internal roads, lighting, and beautification works should be taken up in STP premises and that administration buildings and staff quarters should be constructed for the management of activities.