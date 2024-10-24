Hordes of unemployed youth flock to 'Meet Your Minister'

Hyderabad: Hordes of job aspirants have turned up this time for the ‘Meet Your Minister’ programme. IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu, who administered the proceedings, heard the grievances and also communicated the matter with concerned officials towards their resolution.

Besides job aspirants of DSC and other positions, distraught youth from districts aspiring to serve the police department expressed their anguish over the failure of the government to resolve the issue of GO 46, which favours Hyderabad based youth. Since over 50 per cent vacancies as per the GO are going to be filled by residents of Hyderabad, particularly those within the three police Commissionerates of the city, they alleged that those living outside were being deprived of equal opportunity.

Emphasising that the government was serious about resolving the matter, the Industries Minister assured the youth that a meeting will be fixed with the representatives with the Chief Secretary on October 26. He said that during the meeting the representatives can openly discuss the issues while highlighting the possible loss the aspirants may be facing in case the Government Order continues to be implemented. He said that the government has been exploring options for resolving the matter. The Minister tried to reassure that the State government will not deprive anyone of their rights.

Earlier this year, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, during a high-powered committee on recruitments in the police department, also discussed the possibility of scrapping the GO 46. On Wednesday, a total of 328 applications landed at Gandhi Bhavan. Apart from job aspirants, representatives of VRAs and disabled also met Sridhar Babu and requested him to resolve their issues. Among those who poured their grievances include pensioners of different types, including Aasara.