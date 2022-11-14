  • Menu
Hyderabad flight bound to land in Kadapa flies back to city

Highlights

An Indigo flight returned to Hyderabad without landing at Kadapa due to bad weather.

Hyderabad: An Indigo flight returned to Hyderabad without landing at Kadapa due to bad weather.

The flight with 53 passengers on board returned to Rajiv Gandhi International Airport at Shamshabad, sources told IANS.

Flight 6E7254 had taken off from Hyderabad at 10.45 a.m. and was scheduled to land at Kadapa in Andhra Pradesh at 11.55 a.m.

However, due to bad weather at Kadapa airport the flight did not get clearance from the Air Traffic Controller.

