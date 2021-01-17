Hyderabad: 15 more arrested in Bowenpally kidnap case

The Hyderabad police on Sunday arrested 15 others in the kidnap of Praveen Rao and his brothers from his residence in Bowenpally. With the latest arrest, the number of arrested persons in the cases touched 19.

On January 5, Praveen Rao and his two brothers were kidnapped from their residence related to a land dispute case. AP former minister Akhila Priya was named as A1 in the kidnap case. Earlier, the police arrested Bhuma Akhila Priya and three others for their involvement in the case.

The police said that efforts are on to nab nine other persons in connection with the kidnap case including Akhila Priya's husband Bhargav Ram, brother Jagath Vikyath Reddy, Madala Srinu, Chandrahas and Bhargava Ram parents.

Akhila Priya who was in police custody for three days was sent to judicial remand.

Praveen Rao and his two brothers were taken away by the kidnappers to a farmhouse in the city outskirts after being blindfolded and they were forced to sign on the documents and released later.