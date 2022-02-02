Hyderabad: 2-year-old found dead under mysterious circumstances

A two-year-old girl was found dead under mysterious circumstances at Mangalhat on Tuesday night. The victim was identified as Renuka.



According to the police, Laxmi (29) along with her daughter Renuka was residing near Seetharambagh temple and earning their living by collecting plastic trash from the streets.

On Tuesday night, the woman who was in an inebriated state was sitting along with the child when she noticed that the girl was not responding to her calls and hit her. On noticing the woman's act, locals alerted the police who rushed to the spot.

The child was taken to hospital where she was declared dead by doctors. The body was shifted to mortuary.

In the post mortem report, it was found that the girl died due to internal injuries and there were no external marks.

A case under section 174 of CrPC has been registered.