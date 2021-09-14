Hyderabad: 3 Pubs seized under Punjagutta PS limits

The revenue officials on Tuesday seized three pubs under Punjagutta police station limits. The three pubs -- Club Tollywood, High five, Purple that are being run on the premises of Country Club in Somajiguda were seized.



The pubs which are said to be nearer to the Chief Minister's camp office is said to be holding unscrupulous activities and the police have already registered cases against the organizer Murali.

However, Punjagutta Inspector Niranjan Reddy, along with Revenue officials, seized the pubs on the orders of the District Collector following intense pressure from locals to take stern action against Murali.