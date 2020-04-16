Hyderabad: Cavalier attitude makes youth more susceptible to corona

Hyderabad: A lower risk doesn't mean that there no risk. This seems to be true if one goes by the data available. Almost 60% coronavirus positive cases fall under the 20-49 age group.

Thanks to the cavalier attitude of the youth, the number of cases is rising as the people in this age-group are throwing caution to the wind. Dr K Suresh of Osmania General Hospital, says, "During January, February and March there was the impression that the 60 plus age group were the most vulnerable but that has changed as the older lot are not as mobile as the youth who are moving around with gay abandon." Another reason which needs to be looked into could be that the immunity levels among youth are also low in the state.

By 5 pm on Wednesday, the total number of confirmed cases was 11,439, out of which 1,306 recovered and 377 lost their lives.

C K Rakesh, a trained Ayush doctor for Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) says, "A good number of victims comprises youth. They believe that the older people are more at risk. Anyone, irrespective of their age and gender, is."



Migrants pose a major risk

The recent attempts of migrant labour trying to leave cities to villages are a serious concern, aver health experts. There may be many unwitting carriers. According to available data, more than 25 % fall under the age between 30-39. This itself is an indication that the younger lot due to their mobility is more vulnerable. Major K Kurup, a resident of Jubilee Hills who has been closely monitoring the Covid-19 curve, says, "The spike in number of youth getting affected can be attributed to their free movement, unlike the older persons who have shown great restraint and are staying home." Dr Suresh says the patients above the age 60 are less than 21%, this goes to show that anyone is vulnerable.

Experts say that there may be many who are carriers who are not yet showing symptoms. With the testing low in comparison to the global standards, exact figures are hard to find. While 100,000 tests are conducted in the US per day, India is conducting just over 20,000. It is true that the older people with blood pressure, diabetes and other ailments are susceptible, but a majority of those getting infected is young.