Hyderabad couple jumps into river in Kothagudem after daughter's death

Unable to get over the loss of her daughter, a couple jumped into the Godavari river here at Burgampahad of Bhadradri Kothagudem district.



Getting into details, the couple -- Pammi Hemalatha (48) and her husband Pammi Laxmana Chary (55), both tailors and were residing at ECIL area in Hyderabad.

The two, said to have left their house 10 days back following health issues and were also depressed with the sudden loss of their daughter. They came to Hemalatha's brother Veman Kumar's house in Paloncha in Kothagudem.

However, the couple left Veman Kumar's house on August 4 and also left their cell phones and wallet at the house. They also left a suicide note saying that they have no interest to live without with their daughter asking Veman Kumar not to search for them.

Veman Kumar lodged a missing complaint with the police. The police who registered a case found two dead bodies in the river during investigation. They identified as Hemalatha and Laxmana Chary.