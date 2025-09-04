Hyderabad DFO urges Ganesh pandal organisers to follow fire safety norms

Hyderabad: As part of promoting fire safety during Ganesh festivities, Hyderabad District Fire Officer T Venkanna on Wednesday visited Ganesh pandals at Kali Kaman, Gulzar Houz, Charminar, and other Old City areas, advising organisers on fire safety norms to follow.

During his visit, he spoke to the Ganesh pandal organisers and explained the importance of adhering to fire safety measures, especially in densely populated areas like the Old City. The DFO suggested measures such as ensuring clear access, keeping emergency exits and access routes clear for firefighters and rescue teams. He also recommended keeping a minimum of two portable fire extinguishers, along with dry sand buckets and a barrel of water for first-aid firefighting, available in each pandal.

Additionally, for electrical safety, the DFO asked them to regularly check electrical wiring and equipment to prevent short circuits and fires. For emergency preparedness, he advised having a plan in place for emergency situations, including evacuation procedures and readily available firefighting equipment.

Venkanna said, “Following these measures, the risk of fire accidents can be significantly reduced, ensuring a safer celebration.” He later instructed fire officers to monitor the Ganesh pandals 24/7 by visiting them daily to ensure the safety of lives and property.