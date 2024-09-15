Hyderabad Faces Heavy Traffic Jams in Several Areas

Hyderabad witnessed severe traffic congestion in multiple locations today, causing significant delays for commuters. Key areas like Nampally and Mozamjahi Market experienced heavy traffic jams, leaving vehicles stranded for extended periods.

Critical routes such as NTR Marg, IMAX road, Telugu Talli Flyover, and the Khairatabad stretch were particularly affected, with slow-moving traffic reported throughout the day. Authorities have advised commuters to avoid these routes and take alternative roads where possible.

The heavy traffic has been attributed to ongoing road work and increased vehicle movement during peak hours. Traffic police have been deployed to manage the situation and regulate the flow of vehicles. However, delays are expected to continue until the congestion eases.