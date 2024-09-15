Live
- NASA Issues Asteroid Alert: 720-Foot Rock Approaching Earth at High Speed
- Mahesh Kumar Goud Assumes Role as TPCC Chief
- Devotees Flood Khairatabad Ganapati on Final Day of Ganesh Chaturthi
- Union Minister Kishan Reddy Writes to CM Revanth Reddy, Declines to Attend 'Praja Palana Dinotsavam'
- Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka Receives Prestigious Invitation to Nobel Peace Summit in Mexico
- GANESH NIMAJJANAM 2024: Focus on Eco-Friendly Immersions as Hyderabad Prepares for the Grand Farewell
- Harish Rao Criticises Revanth Reddy’s Leadership, Highlights KCR's Governance
- Hyderabad Faces Heavy Traffic Jams in Several Areas
- Nani's Saripodhaa Sanivaaram Hits 100 Crore+ Worldwide
- Arvind Kejriwal should never have entered politics, says Anna Hazare
Just In
Hyderabad Faces Heavy Traffic Jams in Several Areas
Hyderabad witnessed severe traffic congestion in multiple locations today, causing significant delays for commuters. Key areas like Nampally and...
Hyderabad witnessed severe traffic congestion in multiple locations today, causing significant delays for commuters. Key areas like Nampally and Mozamjahi Market experienced heavy traffic jams, leaving vehicles stranded for extended periods.
Critical routes such as NTR Marg, IMAX road, Telugu Talli Flyover, and the Khairatabad stretch were particularly affected, with slow-moving traffic reported throughout the day. Authorities have advised commuters to avoid these routes and take alternative roads where possible.
The heavy traffic has been attributed to ongoing road work and increased vehicle movement during peak hours. Traffic police have been deployed to manage the situation and regulate the flow of vehicles. However, delays are expected to continue until the congestion eases.