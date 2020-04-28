Hyderabad: Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan invites novel innovative ideas from students

Hyderabad: Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Monday announced an innovative initiative to provide an opportunity to university students to project their innovative, exiting, novel ideas in form of articles, stories and poems on 18 various issues that will have an impact across the student community, academics and the society.

According to the press secretary to the Governor, students of State universities in Telangana presently studying graduation or above courses are eligible to participate. The articles can be written in English/Hindi/Telugu/Urdu languages. First three best papers in each of the languages will be awarded Rs 15,000 for the first, Rs 10,000 for second and Rs 5,000 for third best papers.

Students should submit their papers by May 10 to the email-ID: connect-chancellor@telangana.gov.in(or) through WhatsApp to 8978586666. The length of article should not be more than 3000 words with an abstract of 250 words. Further details can be had from the websites of http://governor.telangana.gov.in,http://tsche.ac.in and Telangana State universities.