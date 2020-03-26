Hyderabad: Home Minister Mohd Mahmood Ali tours IT corridor

Madhapur: Home Minister Mohd Mahmood Ali on Thursday inspected the measures being taken by the authorities concerned at Hi-Tec City, Raidurgam and other areas to check virus spread.

Later, the Home Minister visited command control centre and saw the visuals on TV screens on the skeletal movement of people on the roads. He asked Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar and other top officials to ensure free movement of denizens with pass holders, and permission letters. He appealed to the people to stay indoors and fight against the virus spread. Ali said that the government imposed lockdown till March 31 to check Coronavirus spread.

Speaking to media persons later, the Home Minister said the situation was under control in the State and that the police was geared up to deal with the crisis effectively. On the instructions of Chief Minister, the police have started the Dial 104 medical facility for citizens to approach when in distress and need. He requested the elderly to stay indoors and take complete rest. He also warned the black marketeers of strict action under the Preventive Detention Act.