Hyderabad: International Arbitration centre inaugurated, CJI NV Ramana graces the event

The Centre resolve International Disputes in a swift manner, which is named Arbitration centre was inaugurated in Hyderabad on Friday. Chief Justice of the Supreme Court NV Ramana, who arrived in Hyderabad as part of a three-day visit, attended the inaugural function. He was accompanied by High Court Chief Justice Hima Kohli, Telangana Law Minister Indira Reddy and IT Municipal Minister KTR. The Arbitration Center will become a forum for resolving international disputes. In addition, with the establishment of this centre, international arbitrators will move to Hyderabad.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister KTR said, "I thank the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court NV Ramana for setting up the first Arbitration Mediation Centre in Hyderabad. "Thank you for seeing the Arbitration Centers in Singapore and Dubai and for responding that it should be in India. I want to start work on the centre soon, Telangana government will give its full support to it, "he said.

The CJI said setting up 'Arbitration' Centre is a historic event in Telangana and asserted that it is his dream to set up an Arbitration Centre in Hyderabad. "I proposed for this 3 months ago and never expected my dream to come true in 3 months; the CM responded quickly to my proposal and cooperated with this centre in all possible ways," CJI said. He thanked KCR and Justice Hima Kohli for working towards it.

Justice NV Ramana arrived in Hyderabad from Delhi on Thursday evening as part of a three-day visit and would leave for Delhi on Monday.