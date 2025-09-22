Hyderabad police vehicles get new ‘TG’ stickers

Hyderabad: The Telangana State ‘TS’ abbreviation was replaced by ‘TG’ on 134 Hyderabad city police vehicles on Sunday, following an official announcement from the state police.

On the directions of Hyderabad City Police Commissioner CV Anand, all Telangana State Police stickers on vehicles under the Hyderabad City Police Commissionerate are to be removed and replaced with new ‘Telangana Police’ stickers bearing the ‘TG’ identification. The instructions were issued in line with the state government’s order to change the state identification code from ‘TS’ to ‘TG’.

Accordingly, the City Armed Reserve (CAR) headquarters has made arrangements to remove the old ‘TS’ stickers on a total of 188 government vehicles. For this purpose, works worth about Rs 1.6 crore have been undertaken. Of the 188 vehicles, 134 were completed on Sunday, while the remaining—including Traffic ACP, Inspector, Pilot, and Interceptor vehicles—will also undergo the process in the coming days.

Apart from applying the new stickers, the vehicles were also given a machine polish. Where necessary, denting and painting were carried out on bumpers, doors, and panels to ensure all vehicles remain in proper condition. CAR Headquarters officials who participated in the programme also provided clear guidelines to the drivers on maintaining the cleanliness and condition of the vehicles.