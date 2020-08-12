Hyderabad: Rotary Club’s gesture to orphanage

Hyderabad: An apple a day keeps the doctor away, so goes the saying but Valmiki Hari Kishan, director, Valmiki Foundation believes an egg a day would do equally good. The man who runs Valmiki Hriday, an orphanage with 45 children found it difficult to get eggs at a subsidised rate.



Several rounds to poultry farms and failing to get donors left him disappointed. That is when it occurred to him to approach Rotary Club and thus was born Egg Bank. The Rotary Club of Secunderabad donated 3,500 eggs through Egg Bank project for Home for Disabled at Bansilalpet, Secunderabad where there are 350 inmates.

Thus the first Egg Bank overseas started in Nepal and on August 10 and on August 15, 2020, Valmiki Hari Kishan is calling a virtual meet for Rotarians from more than seven countries to attend the launch of Logo of Egg Bank by Pullela Gopichand and also unveiling an Indian Postage Stamp with Egg Bank Logo under My Stamp Category by Rotary Foundation Ambassador to India Rtn Ravishankar Dakoju who donated Rs 100 crore to Rotary Foundation.

"Even if two NGOs in their localities start donating, lakhs of children could be benefited by consuming eggs. I am urging all Rotary Clubs to help," says Hari, a Rotarian himself.