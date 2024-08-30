Hyderabad South zone Dy. CP interacts with peace committee on Ganesh chaturthi

On 30-08-2024 Smt Sneha Mehra IPS, Deputy Commissioner of Police, South zone Hyderabad City held an interaction with the Central Peace & welfare Committee south zone of Hyderabad City, at Sanjray function hall for the peaceful conduct of the ensuing Ganesh festival and Milad-Un-Nabi celebrations.





In this program Sri Jahangir Addl. DCP of South zone and ACP Venkateswara Rao ACP Mirchowk, P. Chandrasekhar ACP Charminar, N.L.N. Raju ACP Falaknuma, Ch. Chandra Sekhar ACP Chatrinaka and Inspectors of South Zone, Sri Srikishan Sharma, All Zones General Secretary, Central Peace & Welfare Committee and Sri Hafiz Muzaffar Hussain, Patron and other office bearers of South zone, about 100 members of the Peace Committee participated.





During this meeting DCP, South zone Hyderabad City sought the cooperation of the peace committee members to maintain a peaceful atmosphere in the South zone. The Peace Committee assured full support and willingness to work for the peaceful completion of the festival.



























