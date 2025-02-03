HYDRA Prajavani Program at Buddha Bhavan Today

Hyderabad: The HYDRA Prajavani program is set to take place today at Buddha Bhavan from 11 AM onwards. The event will be attended by the HYDRA Commissioner along with officials from various departments.

The program aims to address public grievances, with a special focus on issues related to the encroachment of lakes, parks, and government lands. Citizens can submit their complaints at the HYDRA office, where officials will review and take necessary action.

This initiative is expected to provide a platform for residents to voice their concerns and seek resolutions from the concerned authorities.