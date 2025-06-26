HYDRAA zeroes in on 349 flood zones across 3 segments in city

Hyderabad: With the monsoon season upon us, the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Authority (HYDRAA) has ramped up inter-departmental coordination to prevent road submersion during heavy rainfall. Officials have pinpointed 349 flood-prone areas across the Hyderabad, Cyberabad, and Rachakonda Commissionerates.

HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath chaired a crucial coordination meeting with traffic police and other key departmental officials to bolster the city's flood preparedness. Joint CPs Gajarao Bhupal and Joel Davis, HYDRAA Additional Director V Papa Rao, and other vital personnel from traffic and civic bodies were in attendance.

During the meeting, the Commissioner emphasised that preventing waterlogging on roads must be a shared objective across all departments. "There must be clarity on how to resolve each problem, and all departments must work in coordination," stated AV Ranganath.

Officials have been instructed to remain vigilant in these identified zones as soon as rain alerts are issued. Special attention is being given to whether these areas are linked to nearby lakes and drains, which could exacerbate overflow. "Two hours of rain is causing water to rise by one metre in lakes. But it is taking up to a week for this water to drain out. This calls for an urgent study on lake water levels," he noted.

HYDRAA is already engaged in expanding stormwater drains in critical locations such as Patny, Chikoti Gardens, and Chintal Basti in Secunderabad. The Commissioner reminded officials that court rulings explicitly prohibit encroachments on lakes and drains, stressing that such illegal structures must be removed without delay.

Furthermore, HYDRAA has identified 50 major trouble spots in the city where flooding is a recurring issue. Commissioner Ranganath underscored that permanent solutions must be prioritised in these areas. To tackle emergencies during heavy rains, HYDRAA is deploying 150 Monsoon Emergency Teams to supplement its existing 51 Disaster Response Teams within the next three days. These teams will work closely with GHMC field staff, ensuring coordination with other departments including the Water Board, Traffic Police, Irrigation, and Electricity.

Meanwhile, HYDRAA has introduced a dedicated phone number for citizens to report lake encroachments and violations. Citizens can now directly contact HYDRAA at 7207923085 for immediate reporting of any suspicious activities or encroachments near lakes and water bodies.

Alternatively, citizens can share photos and location details via WhatsApp to 8712406899, facilitating real-time complaint filing with supporting evidence for concerned residents.